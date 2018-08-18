Satyameva Jayate Is Winning Hearts At The Box Office But John Abraham Will Not Celebrate! Deets Inside

Actor John Abraham’s lastest release Satyameva Jayate is having a great run at the box office. The film is been appreciated by the critics and the audiences. It also records the highest opening for John.

Satyameva Jayate continues to hold strong at the box-office and has collected a total of 37.62 crores in just 3 days. The film is also the highest opener for a ‘A’ rated action film. This surely calls for a celebration. But, the actor who is currently shooting in Gulmarg for his next has decided against celebrating owing to the unforeseen floods in Kerala.

John says, ” I am overwhelmed by all the adulation from the paisa paying public as well as the industry at large. Everyone is asking me when are we celebrating but, for me it’s business as usual as I’m shooting in Gulmarg for my next film. In any case I am devastated by the unprecedented situation in Kerala. I have family there and although they are safe so many others are still suffering.”

Satyameva Jayate directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, is produced by TSeries and Emmay Entertainment.