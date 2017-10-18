Actors Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, who have featured together in movies like Woh Saat Din, Mr India and Deewana Mastana, have once again faced the camera for “Fanney Khan“. They say their chemistry remains the same.

“Shooting with pleasure with Anil Kapoor after 15 years as an actor. Chemistry remains the same. ‘Woh Saat Din‘ to Fanney Khan,” Kaushik tweeted.

Anil replied: “It’s like not a day has passed. Energy and chemistry truly is the same! So happy to be working with you again Satish Kaushik.”

Kaushik has also directed Anil in movies like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with the producer Rajiv Tandon wanted to work with fresh writers and directors who brought in new concepts. Atul Manjrekar, Mehra’s assistant director from Rang De Basanti, who’d worked with him for 10 years was the final choice of the makers.

While talking about the journey of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares, “It was a long process as the subject is close to producer-director Dominique Deruddere’s heart. Eventually, I convinced him and towards the end of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we started developing it, while I was working on Mirzya and Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Fanney Khan, their latest collaboration as actors, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie takes on body shaming in a major way, and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from Rajkummar Rao.

The film reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after years, in a father-daughter story at its core, where Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a father which Rakeysh thought was the best option.

Rakeysh has wrapped his own directorial venture Mere Pyare Prime Minister and is planning to wrap up shooting of Fanney Khan by October 20. With an additional five-day schedule in November, when choreographers from the West will fly in for the songs.