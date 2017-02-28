The makers of Sarkar 3 have released the much-awaited poster of the third installment of the Sarkar franchise.

The poster features Amitabh Bachchan and Amit Sadh aka Shivaji Nagre, both of them wearing a ‘don’t mess with me’ expression on their face. The poster reads, ‘SARKAR 3 – ANGRIER THAN EVER’.

Check out the brand new poster right here:

Sarkar 3 has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, who earlier directed Sarkar (2005) and Sarkar Raj (2008). The film has been produced by Rahul Mittra, Anand Pandit, Gopal Shivram Dalvi, Krishan Choudhary and Weone. It has been co-produced by WG CDR Ramesh Pulapaka and Sudheer Chandra Padiri.

Sarkar 3 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Rohini Hattangadi and Bharat Dabholkar along with Amitabh Bachchan and Amit Sadh. The film is slated to hit theatres on 7th April.