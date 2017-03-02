Sarkar 3 Trailer Review: Amitabh Bachchan’s Subhash Nagre Is Back & How!

The trailer of the third installment of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 released yesterday. Once again bringing back Amitabh Bachchan as Subhash Nagre, the political game of Sarkaar is set for a entertaining return.

The story picks up after both his sons Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon) and Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan) are no more. Nagre is angrier and smarter and now has his grandson Shivaji (Amit Sadh) getting ready for his turn to rattle the system.

Sadh looks convincing as the brash grandson and Ronit Roy too seems to be all set for another impressive performance after Kaabil.

With the ensemble cast including big names like Rohini Hattangadi, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee, there seems to be a lot to watch out for in the film. Yami Gautam seems to have finally got a image makeover and for a change, she leaves an interesting trail regarding her character in the film with her glimpse in the trailer.

Once again, like the previous films, the dialogues are sharp. Towards the end of the trailer, we even get the famous punchline ‘Mujhe Jo Sahi Lagta Hai, Main Wohi Karta Hoon’.

Of course, it is impossible to imagine Sarkar without the famed ‘Govinda’ track and so that’s another winning point of the trailer.

Sarkar 3 Official Trailer