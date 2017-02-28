Sarkar 3 Poster Out : Big B, Jackie Shroff, Yami And Others Look Fierce

Check out the brand new poster of the upcoming movie, Sarkar 3. The poster features all characters of the movie including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam , Amit Sadh and Jackie Shroff in fierce looks.

The film is the third installment of Sarkar franchise. Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of all the three installments and will be seen reprising the strong character of Subhash Nagre yet again. Jackie Shroff will play the antagonist in the film.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the poster and wrote “Amitabh Bachchan Is Back Angrier Than Ever.”

Check out the poster here:

Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this political crime thriller is produced under the banners of Allumbra Entertainment and Wave Cinemas.

The film will also feature Ronit Roy, Rohini Hattangadi and Bharat Dabholkar. Sarkar 3 is slated to release on 7th April.