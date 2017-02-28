The trailer of Ram Gopal Vama’s third installment in the Sarkar series is all set to release tomorrow but before that, the makers are introducing us to their lead characters.

With the freshly released character posters, we are all ready to pick sides. In this poster, Yami Gautam is seen in a fierce look. The poster introduces her as Annu Karkare – The Betrayer.

Check out the poster here:

Also, check out the motion poster featuring Yami Gautam’s character:

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh in lead roles. Sarkar 3 is all set to hit the theaters on 7th April,2017.