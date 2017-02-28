Sarkar 3 Character Poster: Ronit Roy As Gokul Satam – The Right Hand

This new character poster from the makers of Sarkar 3 introduces Ronit Roy in the avatar of Gokul Satam – Sarkar’s right-hand man. Gokul Satam has been described in the poster as Sarkar’s true companion.

Check out Ronit Roy’s character poster here:

Ronit Roy does look menacing in Gokul Satam’s avatar. It seems Satam’s motto in life is to protect Sarkar from every possible danger and he would not hesitate even once to give up his life for his master.

The team of Sarkar 3 also shared a motion poster introducing Sarkar’s right-hand man and true companion Gokul Satam.

Check it out right here:

Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma is all set to hit theatres on 7th April. The political crime drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Rohini Hattangadi, Bharat Dabholkar and Amit Sadh.