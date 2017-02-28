This new character poster from Sarkar 3 introduces Rohini Hattangadi in the avatar of Rukku Bai – Sarkar’s biggest enemy. Rukku Bai’s political career was destroyed by Sarkar and now she vows vengeance. Will she let Sarkar live peacefully?


Check out Rukku Bai’s character poster here:

Sarkar 3 Character Poster : Rohini Hattangadi As Rukku Bai - The Enemy
The poster reads, ‘मेरी गद्दी तुमने छीनी सरकार, अब है मेरी बारी’ and so does the expression on Rukku Bai’s face, which is cold enough to send a chill running down your spine! The sole purpose of her life is revenge, which she will take by any means.

Distributor Eros Now also tweeted a motion poster from the film introducing Rohini Hattangadi as Rukku Bai. Check it out right here:

Sarkar 3, the third installment of the Sarkar franchise, has been directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is slated to release on 7th April.

