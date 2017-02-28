Sarkar 3 Character Poster: Manoj Bajpayee As Govind Deshpande – The Rebel

Here is another character poster from the makers of Sarkar 3. The poster introduces Manoj Bajpayee as Govind Deshpande – The Rebel. Deshpande is Sarkar’s political opponent, who is aggressive yet cranky!

Check out Govind Deshpande’s character poster here:

However, Bajpayee doesn’t quite look very rebellious in the poster, where he is seen relishing cutting chai by sipping it from a plate, while holding the glass in his other hand. His intelligent eyes hint at a conspiracy being plotted in his mind.

The team of Sarkar 3 also shared a motion poster introducing Sarkar’s political opponent, Deshpande.

Check it out right here:

Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma is all set to hit theatres on 7th April. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Rohini Hattangadi, Bharat Dabholkar and Amit Sadh.