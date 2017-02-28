The third installment of Sarkar is all set to release this April. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh in lead roles.


In this new character poster, we are introduced to Michael Vallya – The Player whose role will be essayed by Jackie Shroff. The actor looks extremely convincing for this role.

Check out the poster here:

Sarkar 3 Character Poster: Jackie Shroff As Vallya - The Player
Also, check out the motion poster of Michael Vallya aka Jaggu Dada:

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is slated to release on 7th April,2017. Sarkar 3 trailer will be releasing tomorrow.

