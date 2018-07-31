Makers of Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh (1999) are gearing up for a sequel of the movie and reports of John Abraham playing the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod (played by Aamir Khan in the movie) are doing the rounds.

According to a report by Mid-Day, director John Matthew Matthan is already in talks with Abraham with his version of the movie shedding light on the Naxal movement in India. “Abraham and Matthan are in advance talks for the film. The sequel will revolve around the Naxal movement and red corridor in India. The first instalment touched upon this topic in passing. There is a possibility that it will take off from there,” says a source close to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation from the director. “I am scripting Sarfarosh 2 now, but it is too early to give out any details. We are in talks with a few actors. I can’t confirm the cast,” Matthan said.

Aamir Khan had also previously expressed his willingness to slip into his celebrated role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod but the role has apparently fallen into the lap of John Abraham.

The film is expected to go on floors after Abraham wraps up his prior commitments. “As of now, the team is looking for production houses to back the venture”, the source further stated.