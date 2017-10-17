Sara Ali Khan’s Interesting Pact Before Kedarnath Releases, Read On!

Recently we saw Sara Ali Khan’s first look from her upcoming movie Kedarnath. It was nothing but stunningly beautiful. As this star-daughter (Saif Ali Khan) is nervous about her debut, there is one interesting pact she has before she signs any film.

According to a report posted in DNA, Sara Ali Khan will not sign any film until she gets too see her presence in the trailer and promos of Kedarnath. The report says, “She is very clear that she first wants to see how the first look, the trailers are being perceived. Sara has given Kedarnath her all and has decided not to sign anything in a rush. Mom Amrita Singh also keeps a keen eye on what she’s being offered and unless a tempting offer comes up, this mother-daughter duo is ready to wait.”

Ekta Kapoor, who is co-producing Kedarnath helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, says the upcoming film will make its audience take a journey within.

Ekta, who is currently shooting in Kedarnath along with the film’s cast and crew, shared a photograph with Abhishek on Twitter recently.

“What this man is making is a film that will first overwhelm you with its journey and then you will take a journey within. Kedarnath. Kedarnath floods,” Ekta captioned the image.

Earlier, Ekta also shared a photograph of herself taking a chopper ride.

She wrote: “Guts and love for the Almighty made me do the chopper ride. Trip to Kedarnath.”

Kapoor had directed Kai Po Che!, and he is kicked about reuniting with Sushant.

“Discovered this thunderstorm of an actor in Kai Po Che! And this time he’s harder, hungrier and even better prepared. Shooting starts tomorrow September 5 Kedarnath,” Kapoor captioned an image of Sushant on Twitter.

Sushant replied to the director, and said: “I just can’t wait to relive the magic with you once again chief! Jai Bholenath…Kedarnath.”