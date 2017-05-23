Sara Ali Khan to debut in Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh Rajput?

Here is one more piece of news about Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited Bollywood debut, this time with Sushant Singh Rajput.

There have been constant reports, rumours and speculations about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara’s Bolly debut but we don’t know which one is finally going to come true! A fresh report suggests that Sara will be cast alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film, which will be helmed by Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor. Abhishek also directed Sushant in his debut film Kai Po Che. The yet untitled film, which he will now be directing, is a love story. It is expected to go on floors sometime next year. The movie will be reportedly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

Trending :

We have earlier reported that Sara Ali Khan will be launched in Bollywood by none other than Salman Khan, that too alongside his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who will also be making his Bollywood debut with the film.

Earlier there were reports that Sara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in a comedy-drama, which will be written and directed Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Later there were rumours that she will be seen along with Tiger Shroff in the much-awaited Student Of The Year 2. These were denied by Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan who was apprehensive that “She will apparently become another Alia Bhatt.”

There have also been reports that Aamir Khan is keen to cast Sara Ali Khan in his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which obviously didn’t happen as the two leading ladies of the film are Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.