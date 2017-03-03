Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning In HOT Shorts At Saif, Kareena’s House Party

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is currently one of the most talked about star kids. Apparently, she is all set to debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year sequel.

At a party hosted by Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara was snapped looking stunning in a pair of shorts and a black shirt.

While an official confirmation is still awaited about her casting, if she signs Student Of The Year 2, she will be paired with Tiger Shroff.

Sara has now become a regular at Bollywood parties and the last time she was snapped with Karan Johar at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash.