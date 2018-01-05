Finally, a new year has arrived and 2018 is all set to surprise us! But this year seems special for our industry. Just like every year, we see fresh and new faces in the Bollywood. This year, there’s a huge surprise coming your way, all you Bollywood buffs!

In 2018, we will see not only the star kids but also few television actors who are all set to make their grand debut in Bollywood with some popular actors. All of them are trying their luck in the glamorous world and there’s been a lot of buzz now! Just to make it simpler, we have listed down some actors/actresses who are getting prepared for an amazing debut in Bollywood in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

So after a lot of speculations and getting papped now and then, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is now set to enter the showbiz. Janhvi Kapoor has already started shooting for Dhadak, a Hindi adaptation of super hit Marathi film, Sairat. She will be paired opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the film, who is also set for his Bollywood debut.

Ishaan has already worked with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi for his next Beyond the Clouds, he will make his big Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor with the film. Both of them are being launched by the daddy cool, Karan Johar and the film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. We will see both of them on the big screen on July 6, 2018.

Sara Ali Khan

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan too is getting ready for her grand debut in Bollywood. Sara is busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath and she will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2018. It will be interesting to see Sara on the silver screen!

Karan Tacker

The television heartthrob, Karan Tacker to is gearing up for a Bollywood debut. He will be seen playing a baddie in Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2! Though, he hasn’t the confirmed the news yet. But according to a report in a leading daily, stated that we will see Karan making his debut in this Karan Johar venture. Let’s hope that the official announcement comes soon!

Mouni Roy

The beautiful Naagin from the telly world has now entered the Cinema world! Mouni Roy will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s Gold. Now, that’s huge, isn’t it? The biopic is all set to rock on Independence Day 2018. A film we all are looking forward to!

Karan Deol

Karan Deol, the grandson of the legendary actor Dharmendra and son of Sunny Deol, is making his debut in Bollywood this year. He will be seen in the film which will be directed by his father. The film is titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is one of Dharmendra’s popular song! The shooting for the film has already started and the film is all set to release in December 2018.

Ankita Lokhande

Another television actress who is entering the B-Town is Ankita Lokhande. She is a popular household name as we saw her in Pavitra Rishta opposite her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. After getting popular in the telly world, Ankita is now trying her luck in the industry. She will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She will be seen playing the role of Jhalkaribai in the film. The film is currently being shot and it will be released in April 2018.

Aayush Sharma

Well, Salman Khan recently made an announcement about launching his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. He will be seen in the film titled Loveratri which is a romantic film based in Gujarat and set in the zone of Navratri. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films and the shooting of the film will commence from this month.

Banita Sandhu

A fresh face, Banita Sandhu is being launched by Shoojit Sircar in his film October opposite Varun Dhawan. Earlier, she has worked in an advertisement but October will be her big break in the Bollywood. Banita has wrapped the shooting of the film and it is all set to hit the theatres in April 2018.

Utkarsh Sharma

Remember Jeete? Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha! Yes, he is Utkarsh, director Anil Sharma’s son. Though we saw him as a child artist, but now he is all set for his big Bollywood debut. Utkarsh will be seen in Genius which is being helmed by his father Anil. The shoot is going on in full swing and Anil Sharma has also introduced a new actress, Ishita Chouhan, who will be seen opposite Utkarsh in the film. The film is set to release in this year!

Ahan Shetty

Joining the bandwagon is Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty! Recently, an announcement was made that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is taking care of Ahan and preparing him for his Bollywood debut. He will soon be launched and will be seen in an action-romance soon. Though, the officials haven’t yet made any further announcement on it.

Well, the list looks interesting and 2018 looks grand and full of surprises!