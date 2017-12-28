This Is Why Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Did Not Attend Taimur’s royal Birthday Affair

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday at the Pataudi Palace. The stars had their close family members and friends in attendance. The celebration was not less than a royal affair.

Before you guys think why Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan along with mother Amrita Singh did not attend Taimur’s birthday, let us tell you why! If the reports are to be believed, Ibrahim and Sara were busy with work.

According to a report Pinkvilla, a source informed the daily about the same, “Both Saif and Sara are close to Kareena and are often seen partying with Saif and Kareena at their Bandra home, so when Sara and Ibrahim didn’t attend the birthday bash in Pataudi, it took many in B-Town by surprise. Both were spotted at their gyms the whole of last week as they didn’t fly down to Pataudi. But before people start thinking there’s a rift between the brother-sister duo and Saif and Kareena, they will be wrong. Fact is, Sara was prepping with the Kedarnath crew as she has been continuously shooting for the film for over two weeks now. While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, her schedule was for the next few days after that and her director had wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops. It’s a challenging film and Sara is completely focusing on her debut film now.”

The siblings also spent some time with their mother Amrita, “Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her. Both Sara and her brother are very close to Saif and Kareena and adore Taimur so if they skipped the bash at Pataudi there is nothing more to read into it.”