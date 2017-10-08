Sara Ali Khan First Look From Kedarnath Is On Point!

The month-long first schedule of Kedarnath is complete having shot in the most divine locations of the temple town. Abhishek Kapoor (fondly called Gattu), has now moved base to good ol’ Mumbai. He along with team KriArj are now looking forward to preparations for one of the biggest launching for Sara Ali Khan, as it’s her debut film. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

“it been an incredible schedule.. exhausting and exhilarating.. shooting in the mountains is never easy especially when it’s on a yatra and the weather changes constantly but thankfully the mountain God has blessed our shoot and its wrapped as per schedule,” smiled Abhishek Kapoor the director of this pilgrimage of love and also its co-producer.

Says Arjun N.Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, “We always knew that the film will be one special experience, but I think with Kedarnath, the experience is bordering divine, especially because ours is a love story and we have managed to shoot a part of it in the temple where they say Lord Shiva married Parvati – the Triyuginarayan Temple or the Akhand Dhuni Temple, if you may. Talk of Divine intervention, and it doesn’t get better than that!”

Of course, Arjun is right to consider it a divine sign, keeping with the mood of the film and the fact that they have managed to keep the locales in sync with the freshness of their debutante actress, Sara Ali Khan who has floored everyone with her disarming charm and unbridled talent.

Adds Arjun, “We know ours is a blessed film and working with Gattu & Pragya (GITS Pictures) was not only a wholesome experience but also they are thorough professionals and together they form a very commendable team. With this being Sara’s launch pad as well, together with GITS Picture’s team, we take pride in mentoring her for her journey into Bollywood.”

Kedarnath‘s first shoot schedule is now complete and it is produced by T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, in association with Balaji Motion Pictures. Its a Guy In The Sky Pictures Production.