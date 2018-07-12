The shooting of National Award winning-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming directorial venture “Pataakha” has been wrapped up in Mount Abu.

“Pataakha” is a comedy drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they cannot seem to live with or without each other.

The film is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

It features “Dangal” fame actress Sanya Malhotra and popular comedian Sunil Grover along with Radhika Madan and Vijay Raaz among others.

“Pataakha” is slated to release on September 28.