Sanya Malhotra Is All Set To Return With A Bang With 2 Movies This Year!

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra may have been off the paparazzi or big screen for last two years, but the actress is now back in action.

The pretty actress has been shooting behind the camera continuously and has an array of projects in her kitty becoming a director’s delight.

A source close to the actress reveals, “Sanya has been super busy shooting for three projects back to back switching between 1 role to another. Two of her movies are releasing this year itself and both are very distinctive roles wherein the audiences will see her changing and getting into the skin of characters easily. She’s looking forward to presenting her both the characters on big screen and start with the promotions leg of each of the film.”

She transformed into a Patakhaa for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next where she will be seen a playing the role of a villager and the story revolves around life of two sisters before and after marriage.

Sanya is said to have gained 10-12 kgs for her role to make it look authentic. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film will focus on the true nature of the sisters’ relationship after they get married and live their separate lives

The actress will be seen playing a complete diverse role starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho.

It’s a coming of age story which grapples with some unexpected news which turns the chain of events in both their lives.