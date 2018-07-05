Sanju: When Sunil Dutt Revealed How He Never Blamed Sanjay Dutt For Drug Addiction!

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju shows the hardships and how tough life was for Sanjay Dutt. The biopic focuses his relationship with his father Sunil Dutt and family, the ups and downs in his life which have been portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, we went through an old video interview of Sunil Dutt with Rajat Sharma Of India TV, where he speaks about how he never blamed his son for his drug addiction. He speaks about being a strict father, Sanju’s addictions and the first time he caught him smoking.

On being asked about how would he describe that he was a strict father, he said, “I feel if kids come home on time it maintains a good environment in the house. I believe, kids are aggressive, I still remember when my colleagues used to come home, they used to pamper Sanju a lot. They used to smoke and drink in the house and one day I saw him lying in the garden, smoking and I caught him and that’s when I realised that these people are a bad influence. Me and my wife decided to send him to a boarding school”

On being asked about how drugs was a major problem for Sanju, Sunil Dutt said, “All this happened because he was close to his mom, he couldn’t take it when she died. When she was admitted in breach candy, she had told me that she wanted to go the premiere of Rocky which was on 7th May. I arranged the tickets, an ambulance and kept a good seat beside Sanju in the theatre but unfortunately she died on 3rd may 1981. He didn’t know if he should be happy for the movie premiere or sad about his mother’s demise, but I don’t Blame My son, some people also commit suicide in such situations.”

While Ranbir plays the titular role of Sanjay, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala plays Sanjay’s mom Nargis. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.