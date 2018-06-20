Sanju: WHAT? This Actor Was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s First Choice, Not Ranbir Kapoor?

Sanju has already created a lot of buzz in the air after the release of its trailer. We all had a lot of thoughts running in our minds, while watching the trailer. We all can say that, Ranbir Kapoor has totally mastered all the shades of Sanjay Dutt. The trailer took us all through the journey of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Well, making a biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life was kind of an absurd idea, when you hear it for the first time. Such was the first reaction of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, when Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi came to him with this idea, revealed Vidhu Vinod Chopra in an interview with The Telegraph.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “But when he sat me down and started narrating all that had happened in Sanju’s life, I was stunned! At first, I thought it was hogwash… that Sanju was somehow not telling Raju the truth, but when we started researching all that he’s said — from the 308 girlfriends he had to how he begged on the streets of US for the money to buy a bus ticket — we realised that everything he had told us was true!”

It was obvious that question about Ranbir Kapoor will come up, when he was asked about casting Ranbir in the movie, he said, “It was Raju’s idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn’t happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt.”

“But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul.”

Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to hit theatres on June 29.