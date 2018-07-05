Sanju: This Is Why Vicky Kaushal Has Still Not Watched The Film!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has been doing amazing at the box office. The movie has been loved by the audiences and also, the performances of all the actors in the movie has been appreciated. From Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal everybody has nailed their characters!

Well, according to a report in DNA, Vicky Kaushal has spilled an interesting fact. As we all know he wasn’t a part of the grand success bash because he has a tight schedule. Well, he confessed that he hasn’t watched Sanju yet.

Vicky told the daily, “I’m in Serbia, Shooting for my next film Uri since the past one month and here Bollywood films don’t get played. However, I’m overwhelmed by the reaction that the film is getting. It’s really heart warming.”

Sanju brings to fore the life and times of Bollywood’s controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. His bond with his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his prison time among other things have all found their way in the film.Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is based on the Uri attacks that took place in 2016. The film is the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar and Yami will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film.