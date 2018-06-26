Sanju Screen Count & Movie Run Time Revealed: Set To Be The Biggest Release For Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani

Sanju is set to be the second biggest release of the year in terms of screen count as the much-anticipated film is set to release on approximately 4000 screens in India. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead is the biopic of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt and is expected to embark onto a strong at the Box-Office.

The film is the biggest release till date for Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. The biggest release for Ranbir Kapoor before Sanju was Besharam, which released on 3400 screens whereas the biggest release of Rajkumar Hirani before Sanju was PK, which released on 3600 screens in India. The movie is also one of the widest Bollywood release of all time, and the final screen count would definitely be in the top 10 till date.

Some of the Top Screen Counts till date:

Talking about the overseas release size, the movie is set to release on 1300 plus screens in over 65 countries in the first phase of its release. Distributors Fox Star Studios have decided to explore more markets in the coming few months depending on how the film has been received from the audience. There have been talks about a release in Chinese market as well, however all depends on how well the film fares in the traditional overseas market and domestically.

The film has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A – Universal Adult certificate with a couple of minor cuts. The run-time of the film is 2 Hours and 41 Minutes i.e. 161 minutes, and the theatre owners have decided to allot 5 shows per day per screen to the film.

Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kausal and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles.