Sanju: Real Life Kamli, Paresh Ghelani, Pens An Emotional Letter For Sanjay Dutt!

Watched Sanju? If yes then we know how the most delightful takeaway from the film will be Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) and Kamli’s (Vicky Kaushal) friendship. The real life Kamli, Paresh Ghelani, is amalgamation of couple of friends of Sanjay Dutt. But, Paresh is closest to Sanju and Kamli majorly was inspired by him.

Paresh Ghelani has finally made his social media debut and penned a heartwarming letter for his brother, his best friend Sanjay Dutt.

Here’s what the letter reads:

its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that i have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open. pic.twitter.com/tJ59jvktl3 — Paresh Ghelani (@impareshghelani) July 7, 2018

“After watching the film Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we’ve lost, to the years we stood by to witness this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other.

Now, the entire world shares our story and story of the man who has made me a part of his and he has taught me how to get up after every fall. It’s hard to convey how many different emotions I’m feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we have got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, mentor and your live conscience.

Sanju you’ve been all that and more. There were moments I’ve relived from my own life – things I’ve forgotten and things I’ll never ever forget on screen.

Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection and everything that defines the core of friendship. It’s more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all the friends & family close to him.

Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding. Our journey has often been clouded with disbelief and doubt, wondering if we’ll make it till the end or fall into labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life.

Sanju – Thank for being a part of my life. Thank for making me a part of the pride where we watch each other’s back. Thank you for having the protective blanket over me; thank you for the journey you’ve dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you and now I can share it with everyone. You’ve always have been, you’re and you always will be the greatest friend, a brother that anyone can ask for.

Keep roarrring… tiger!!”

Wasn’t this super-sweet? Rajkumar Hirani has portrayed the friendship between these two with utmost honesty in the film & that’s the major reason why public is finding it east to connect with the film.