Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS On Ranveer Singh Being The First Choice For The Film!

How Often it happens, that the whole story has been narrated and we have no clue about who the protagonist is. Happens, right? We all have that one person in the group who is unaware of all the happenings in the world. Well, we can’t say same is the thing with Ranbir Kapoor, but definitely, he was clueless about the wrangle regarding the protagonist of his upcoming movie ‘Sanju’.

Recently in an interview with Telegraph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed how he was not really pleased with the idea of Ranbir Kapoor being casted as the lead in the movie. He confessed how he wanted Ranveer Singh to play the role of Sanjay Kapoor in the film and not Ranbir Kapoor. He said that he thought that Ranveer had all the traits which were best suited to play the role of Sanjay Dutt. He said Ranveer has the flamboyance, the depth of emotion which is like a complete package he was looking for.

Not only this, he also said that at first the idea of making a film of Sanjay Dutt’s life sounded very laughable and ridiculous to him. But once after reading the script, in no time he changed his mind and agreed to make a film on Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Well in all this, Ranbir Kapoor had no idea about the indecisiveness regarding the lead of the movie. During the time of the promotions of the Sanju movie, when Ranbir was asked question about this he said, “I don’t know about his regrets and anything of that kind. But I am really happy that it came into my life. And it came into my life when I was really in need of inspiration. You know. It’s a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. This came with that. So, I am very happy that it came into my life.”

Sanju is an Indian Biographical Film based on the life of the great actor Sanjay Dutt which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is all set to release on June 29.