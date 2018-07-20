Sanju: Ram Gopal Varma To Come Up With His ‘Realistic’ Version Of The Biopic!

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju may have been a super-hit on the silver screen but was hugely criticized for acting like a whitewash of his image created due to his wrongdoings in the past. What comes as a great news is Ram Gopal Varma’s planning of recreation of the movie.

Ram Gopal Varma has promised a biopic which will put honest perspective on Dutt’s controversial life. The project is tentatively titled as Sanju: The Real Story. Interestingly, Varma’s film will focus only on Dutt’s arrest in connection with the 1993 blasts and for possessing an AK-56 rifle.

Early this morning, the Sarkar director confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror. “Yes, I’m making the film,” he said. Also, a source close to RGV told Mumbai Mirror, “Varma’s film will focus only on his possession of the AK-56 rifle by the 59-year-old actor.”

RGV watched Hirani’s Sanju and loved it, but was disappointed with the manner it dealt with Dutt’s struggle with drugs and his brush with the law. “That Dutt was doing drugs, was traumatised by his mother’s battle with cancer [she died just three days before the release of his first film Rocky], had multiple flings, many of them one-night stands, is all well documented,” says the source, adding that the audience and fans would like to know inside information on the controversy which traumatised Bollywood superstar for over two decades.

Sanjay Dutt and Ram Gopal Varma have earlier worked together in two films: Daud and Department.