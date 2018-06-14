Sanju New Posters: Ranbir Kapoor Portrays The Unbelievable Yet True Story Of Sanjay Dutt!  

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released two new posters of Sanju and expressed his thoughts on the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Rajkumar Hirani took to his twitter and posted 2 absolutely discrete posters from of Ranbir Kapoor who is playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film, portraying the two contrary aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life. Showcasing the highs and lows of the actor’s life, the posters describe facades of his unbelievable life.

Poster one showcases Ranbir sitting on the road begging money for a bus ticket to meet his friend after he escaped from a rehab center in America. Whereas the other poster shows us a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’ when he recently lost his mother Nargis Dutt and he was about to enter the red carpet of his debut film Rocky.

Director Rajkumar Hirani posted the posters and wrote, “Sanju’s journey is marked by many ups and downs. Some moments suspend you into disbelief. See these postcards i.. Every image a story.. a story unbelievable but true… #BelieveItOrNot #Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms “

Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience with different posters from the movie where he has been revealing different phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju‘ is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.