Sanju Movie Review: Salman Khan Fans Diss The Movie; Trash It On Social Media!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju was one of the most awaited films of 2018. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer has hit the theatres today and it has received great reviews from all over. Fans and audiences are going gaga over Ranbir’s stellar performance and Hirani’s flawless direction.

Apart from Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal’s performance is also being praised a lot for his performance in the film. He has essayed Sanjay Dutt’s best friend on-screen. The film also features Dia Mirza as Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt, Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold.

As the film released today, twitteratis or should we say Salman Khan Fans started spreading negative reviews for the film. Since Salman’s recent release Race 3 didn’t get a good response. The film was quite a riot at the box office but it failed to impress the fans. Though Salman fans are trying hard to put down Sanju but the audiences have accepted the film and humongous advance booking is a proof! We went through some tweets and put down a few of them. Have a look:

Ek baar Guys selfish hoke #Sanju movie ka link de do na. Plessss#SanjuLeaked — Arindam Panda (@iamarindampanda) June 28, 2018

Just watched #Sanju with the Full packed theater!! One of the best boring movie I ever seen!!

My suggestion for all don't waste your money on this movie #flop #SanjuReview — Sikander Ali (@BeingAli_) June 29, 2018

#RajkumarHirani is giving a highest opening to Ranbir Kapoor

Meanwhile, #Salman has given Highest opening to Ali, Kabir, Remo, Arbaaz, Sohail, Aneez, Sajid, etc #Difference — Lafanga (@chupbesaale) June 29, 2018

#Sanju with Best Director of India + Extremely positive buzz + Decent Music + Good Cast —- Opening Occupancy 47% #Race3 with Worst Director + Bad Trailer + Bad Music + Worst Casting + Negative buzz + Pre Eid —- Opening Occupancy 50% Brand Salman > Brand Hirani — & (@iSahill_) June 29, 2018

#SanjuReview

Even Rajkumar hirani couldn't Able To Save ranbir's career

One Word –

E-P-I-C D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R 😥😥 — C – R – 7 👑 (@Being_Altaf786) June 29, 2018