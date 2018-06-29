Sanju: Is This The REAL Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Was A Part Of Aamir Khan’s PK? 

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic Sanju is in theaters and high praise for the film seems to be unstoppable. Critics and audience alike are coming out smiling from theaters. The film has blockbuster written all over it. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt have left viewers clueless as to which one is reel and which one is real.

Even the star-studded support cast has outdone themselves, especially Vicky Kaushal. With Masaan, Raazi, Lust Stories and now Sanju, the actor has proven that it’s just his beginning in the industry. Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala have done justice to their respective parts.

The point of speculation here is the genius of director Rajkumar Hirani. By the string of blockbusters he has given, he can be branded as a true master artist. Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 idiots, PK and now Sanju all 5 films have not only been blockbuster hits at the box office but also have been critically acclaimed worldwide. In fact Aamir Khan starrer 3 idiots also got remade by Mexican director Carlos Bolado in 2017 as 3 idiotas.

In his last directorial PK, he used humor and drama in an entertaining way to subtly open up the dialogue about the unfair use of religion in India. In fact in the very last seen of the movie alien Aamir Khan is seen landing Earth with his friends. As you all know his alien friend was none other than Ranbir Kapoor. This leads us to believe that Hirani gave the audiences a hint about the star of his next blockbuster Sanju way back in 2014. The director has truly mastered the art of hiding in plain sight, stellar storyteller and a secret to winning big in Bollywood.