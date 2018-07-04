Sanju: In Real Life Kamli Didn’t Meet Sanjay Dutt In A Hospital; Here’s The Truth!

Apart from what Ranbir Kapoor did in Sanju, the portryal of Vicky Kaushal as Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi has won the hearts of everyone who has seen the film. But there’s a reality behind that character and it’s not what everyone expected it to be.

Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview with The Indian Express revealed about his role saying, “The character is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt’s closest friends in real life but primarily the character is based on Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US. He lives and works there.”

So, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Paresh Ghelani is an entrepreneur and own Moon Express and Xprize and Radimmune. This was shown in the second half of the film how he’s a settled businessman in the US. But it’s something else that has been modified in the film. According to a legalistic published on Indiatimes, Paresh Ghelani who was fondly called as Parya by Sanju, he met Sanju during his teenage in New York. The movie showed how Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) met Sanju in a hospital when Nargis first slept into comma.

Yes, Kamli was an amalgamation of Sanju’s 4-5 friends and there will be someone who met Sanju in the hospital. Rajkumar Hirani could also have played his fictional brain to add to the magical Ganpati connect with the film. Whatever it was, everyone is enjoying the film and that’s the most important takeaway from it. Vicky Kaushal has been getting praised from all quarters.

“Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot… not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful,” Vicky tweeted on Sunday.