Sanju In Dubai: Government Creates History With Its Decision For This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!

Sanju In Dubai: The much awaited biopic of Sanjay Dutt, depicting the peaks and valleys of his life Sanju has hit the theatres last Friday. Produced by Raj Kumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, film has a stupendous cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma,Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Boman Irani and Tabu.

Its not even been a week and the film is doing great at the box office. Sanju has collected humongous number of 167.51 crores at the box office. People are going all gaga over the film, not only in India but also internationally.

One such evidence of Sanju’s international flakiness is the film running 24 hours at the theatres in Dubai. We all were aware that Sanju was supposed to release a day before in Dubai, but due to some hapless reasons, it released on Friday.

There has been a lot of hustles outside theatres in Dubai for the film Sanju. Seeing this Dubai’s government came to a decision of running the film 24 hours in the theatre on Friday and Saturday.The first show of the film would start at 4:30 AM and 6:00 AM in the morning keeping in mind the craze people have for the film.

Audiences and critics are just loving Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanju. Even Sanjay Dutt couldn’t resist himself from praising Ranbir Kapoor’s potrayal of himself. At the trailer launch of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 he said, “Ranbir is extra-ordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everybody has done a fantastic job in it. Whatever has been the truth that has been portrayed in the film.”

Sanju is definitely one of the best performances of Ranbir Kapoor and will be remembered evermore.