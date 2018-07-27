Sanju: Here’s Why Gangster Abu Salem Has Sent A Legal Notice To The Makers!

Sanju, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt received outpouring love from its viewers garnering more than 300 crores at the Box Office. Fans were impressed with Ranbir Kapoor’s work in such a way that Sanju ended up being the highest grossing movie of his career. All was going well until Abu Salem, one of the gangster from the underworld sent legal notice to the filmmakers for portraying wrong information.

Apparently, in one of the scenes from Sanju, Ranbir who was potraying Sanjay in the movie was seen taking arms from the underworld and one of the gangsters were reportedly shown as Abu Salem. The later was not really happy with whatever was portrayed about him and ended up taking it legal and sending a notice to the filmmakers of Sanju.

News agency ANI took to its Twitter handle and tweeted , “Gangster Abu Salem sends a legal notice to makers of ‘Sanju‘ movie, seeks publication of contradiction to the wrong information about him in the movie and an apology. Notice also states that if makers of the movie fail to do so in 15 days, he will file a defamation case against them.”

The legal notice read, “The scene where Ranbir Kapoor (pictured as Sanjay Dutt) gives a confessional statement about possession of arms and ammunition during communal tension around our country in 1993, is defaming my client (Salem), as my client never supplied the arms and ammunition, as alleged to Sanjay Dutt, as pictured in the film,” further adding that the contents in the film are, “extremely insinuating, disparaging and defamatory attacking the reputation of Salem.”

Sanju, which hit the theatres on June 29, was earlier accused of acting like a whitewash to the image of Sanjay Dutt.