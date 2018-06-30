Sanju Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: All Set For Another BLOCKBUSTER Day!

Sanju Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is finally out and people cannot stop talking about the movie. Fans and critics alike are out with exceptionally good reviews and this will benefit the movie with the positive word of mouth publicity over the weekend. The movie opened with a bang, collecting a massive 34.75 crores in just 24 hours since its release. With so much hype, Sanju is expected to maintain this consistent pace over the next two days of the weekend.

Let’s see how the advance booking for Sanju has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

People in this city are excited since weeks now and the numbers speak for themselves. With very little available shows and a majority of fast filling shows all over the city, Sanju is here to stay. Not only that, many of the mid evening shows are already sold out. A blockbuster weekend is in the cards for Sanju.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhites are not behind in the excitement to watch this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. With a lot of fast filling shows the city did not disappoint with an ample number of Sold Out shows. Comparing it to yesterday’s occupancy levels, it has definitely increased significantly. It seems the positive word of mouth is in play.

Bengaluru:

A decent balance of available and fast filling shows is seen in the theatres all over the city. With lesser number of sold out shows, the film is expected to pick up its pace by evening today. Theatres in prime locations are filled to the brim.

Chennai:

Despite having a limited number of theatres around the city, majority of the shows are filling faster than expected, with the exceptions of few available shows. Sanju is also looking at a decent number of sold out shows around this south city.

Pune:

A majority of Puneites usually believe in on-the-spot booking and going with this theory, the city hasn’t surprised much. With an average number of shows fast filing, there is fewer shows sold out. But no worries as Ranbir’s exceptional acting will pull them into theatres anyway.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala among others in pivotal roles. With popularity of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Hirani’s movies, Sanju has blockbuster written all over it.