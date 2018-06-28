Sanju: Before Watching This Biopic, Here’s All You Should Know About Sanjay Dutt!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is releasing tomorrow and fans are eagerly waiting to see the intriguing journey of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is based on the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt and how he overcame his life’s struggles. Let’s look at some of the interesting facts about the actor before you watch Ranbir kapoor fill his shoes!

1) After Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt got married, Nargis decided to take care of their son Sanjay and leave films. This made the mother-son very close to each other. So much so that Sunil Dutt blamed Nargis of over pampering their son as he had started smoking cigarettes at a tender age of 9.

2) Sanjay Dutt is known to debut with his film Rocky, but not many know is that he acted in Reshma Aur Shera as a child artist. In the 1972 film, Sunil Dutt played the role of a Qwalli Singer.

3) Nargis wanted to see Sanjay on the silver screen in his first real film Rocky, but 6 days before the film’s premiere the Mother India actress got hospitalized. She sadly died just 4 days before the screening. Sanjay in memory of his mother kept one seat empty in the theater. Rocky went on to become a hit among audiences.

4) Nargis Dutt’s death took a toll on Sanjay and he started taking hard drugs. He has even admitted to being high on film sets and even smuggling drugs by hiding them in his shoes when on a flight. After being in and out of jail for illegal drug possession, Sanjay asked father Sunil Dutt that he wanted to quit. Sunil Dutt then sent his son to Rehab in America.

5) Sanjay even tried standing for Lok Sabha elections in 2009 but due to his case of illegal guns and explosive possession, Supreme Court denied his plea. The actor is even know to have connections in the underworld with dons such as Abu Salem, Dawood Ibrahim among others.

6) The veteran actor is famous among ladies and is known to be with around 300+ girlfriends in his heyday. The list of girlfriends include pop icon Madhuri Dixit. Rajkumar Hirani revealed the trick Sanjay Dutt used to lure women. The director revealed that once Sanjay started dating any girl, he would take her to a graveyard and say that it was his mother’s. This made the girl emotionally attached to the actor, although in reality it wasn’t his mother’s grave.

7) Sanjay has married three women in his life. The first being with actress Richa Sharma who unfortunately died of brain tumor in 1996. Trishala Dutt is his daughter from that marriage. Next he married model Rhea Pillai in 1998 although they divorced in 2005. The model is now married to Indian Tennis ace Leander Paes. Dutt then married to his present wife Manyata in 2008 and the couple was blessed with a girl and a boy in October 2010.