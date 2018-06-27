Sanju Advance Booking Latest Update: Ranbir Kapoor Is All Set To Surprise Us BIG TIME!

Sanju advance booking has opened in a full force at maximum parts of the country and it’s getting only better for this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. At major places, the movie is ahead of Race 3‘s advance booking and it’s predicted it could take a better opening too. Race 3 featuring Salman Khan opened with 29.17 crores & this will be a dream run to surpass for Sanju.

Let’s see how the advance booking for Sanju has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

Mumbai has finally picked up the heat! Today is Wednesday and the movie still has more than half of today & entire tomorrow to grab in the advance bookings. Plus the spot on bookings on Friday will also contribute to what is predicted as the best opening of the year.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi was already doing fantastic and Sanju has picked up even more since the last update. More oranges (fast filling) than green (available) are a clear indicator of what sort of amount the Capital will contribute to the opening day figure of the film. It would be interesting to see how the position stands tomorrow with the movie releasing just in a day.

Pune:

Pune has always been a city that contributes more on the day of release rather than in advance. A good thing is we can see quite a few oranges here, couple of days ago the release. This surely is a positive sign for the film and cherry on the top is, Sanju is ahead of Race 3 in Pune as far as advances of both the movies are concerned.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru has also been gathering up the speed since the last update. Approx 40% of the shows are already filling fast. Even the greens are getting filled fast and that could change the scenario by tomorrow. Bengaluru is in the range of Mumbai and Delhi when it comes to the advance for the opening day.

Chennai:

Chennai has not yet opened the advance in full force but whatever has been opened the movie is gaining momentum. Yes, Chennai is not up to the mark with the above mentioned cities and tomorrow will clear the real scenario of the booking status.