Sanju Advance Booking HOT Update: Ranbir Kapoor Is All Set To Create Hysteria!

Advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is on in full swing and with the number of near full shows in various cities all over India indicate the excitement of fans. The trailer for the film broke the internet and critics and audiences both were impressed by Ranbir’s abilty to play veteran Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala among others in pivotal roles.

Let’s see how the advance booking for Sanju has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

Many more shows are listed than yesterday and people are booking tickets left right and center. Apart from fast filling shows, many mid evening shows around the city are sold-out. With Sanjay Dutt being famous in Mumbai, people are looking forward to watch Ranbir step into the veteran’s shoes.

Delhi-NCR:

As expected, citizens of Delhi are pumped to watch the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. With majority of shows from morning to late evening are almost full, many are even sold out. Surprisingly Delhi has fewer number of sold-out shows as compared to Mumbai.

Pune:

Many show timings have opened up for the movie, compared to what we last saw the last time. It seems Puneites have caught with the Sanju fever as apart from many oranges(fast filling) shows a selective number of shows are even sold-out. While Puneites are famous for on-the-spot bookings, Sanju is defying all odds.

Bengaluru:

A lot of single screens have opened up shop to mint from Sanju. A fairly consistent number of fast filling shows with premium top row seats sold out almost everywhere. With a day before its release the city is also seeing a few late evening sold-out shows.

Chennai:

Despite the city having a limited number of theaters, fans love for their star hasn’t stopped from majority of the shows filling up at a faster pace than yesterday. The city has also seen the least sold-out shows than other metro cities.

Well looking at the bookings even before the film has released, shows that Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is on track to become a smashing success and may even become the highest opening movie of the year.