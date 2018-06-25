Sanju Advance Booking Early Update: HIGHEST Opener For Ranbir Kapoor On Cards!

Advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is open and fans are already planning their weekends. It is one of this year’s most awaited films and Ranbir’s impressive makeover as Sanjay Dutt has fans intrigued more than ever. Will Ranbir Kapoor break the records or there is something else in fate of the film?

Let’s see how the advance booking for Sanju has been faring in the major cities countrywide.

Mumbai:

With Sanjay Dutt being wildly popular with Mumbai, people are excited to watch Ranbir portraying the veteran on the silverscreen. There are many shows with oranges (fast filling) and the green ones (available) with the premium top row seats booked almost everywhere. Though most of the shows are filling fast & Mumbai is all set to rock.

Delhi-NCR:

Surprisingly Delhi is already set for a smashing opening for this Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Apart from many shows filling fast there are some shows which have even sold out. The available ones are also expected to fill in the next few days.

Pune:

While there aren’t many fast filling shows for the movie but with the buzz it has created that is expected to change in the next few days. Moreover Puneites are known for on-spot bookings, hence we are positive that the movie will pick up pace starting tomorrow.

Bengaluru:

A decent turnout considering the number of theaters, shows later in the evening have more faster filling theaters. Whereas available shows are gradually seeing rise in bookings. Expected to rise in the next few days.

Chennai:

Similar to Pune many shows are on the green but expected to pickup pace in the next few days. With very few theaters opened for booking,whatever has opened is seeing fairly decent number of bookings.

Are you ready for Sanju fever?