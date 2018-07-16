Sanju Actor Vicky Kaushal Injured In Serbia While Shooting For His Upcoming Film

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Sanju, is currently shooting for his film URI in Serbia. The film is based on Indian army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir following the attacks on Uri on September 29, 2016.

While shooting for an action sequence, the actor injured his right arm last week. Vicky returned to Mumbai for a few days over the weekend for a prior commitment.

According to a source, Vicky had been training daily because the film requires him to pull off some daredevil stunts. During one such sequence, he injured his arm badly and was in unbearable pain. “The doctors said it was due to muscle inflammation and overexertion. He has been undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions. However, Vicky has resumed the shoot in Serbia despite an injury. The team has made arrangements and planned the schedule in a way to ensure that the injury isn’t aggravated,” added the source.

URI produced by Ronnie Screwvala also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina

We hope for his speedy recovery!