Sanju: A Film, Remake & Now Web Series On Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic?

Sanju, Sanjay dutt’s biopic has garnered high appreciations from fans ever since its release on June 29 this year. Besides the reponse from the viewers, rumours about several other filmmakers coming up with a new version have been doing the rounds.

According to a report by DNA newspaper, an international digital streaming platform has now reached out to the actor’s production house to make a three-part show on his life.

“With the movie, people got a glimpse into the journey that Sanju has had. The idea behind the web series is to make a show on a big scale, which will give an insight into the more hard-hitting aspects of his life. It can bring into focus the nuanced details of everything that actually went into making him the Sanjay Dutt that we see today,” said a source.

Previously, Ram Gopal Varma had also promised a biopic which will put honest perspective on Dutt’s controversial life. The project is tentatively titled as Sanju: The Real Story. Varma’s film, however, will focus only on Dutt’s arrest in connection with the 1993 blasts and for possessing an AK-56 rifle.

The viewers along with several filmmakers reportedly criticised the movie for being a whitewash to Dutt’s image. The biopic made Hirani pick only parts that he wanted to highlight, leaving out huge chunks. However, the movie became the highest grossing movie of 2017-18 with lifetime earnings of 339.75 crores.