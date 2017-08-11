The first look of Drishyam Films’ next, National-Award winning feature, Kadvi Hawa was unveiled by the United Nations under Secretary General and Executive Director of UN Environment, Erik Solheim at a high-profile event held at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia in New Delhi on August 10, 2017.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker (Padmashree) Nila Madhab Panda (of I am Kalam fame), Kadvi Hawa is a powerful and heartrending drama that captures the very real threat of climate change. The film stars Ranvir Shorey as a young bank loan recovery agent and Sanjay Mishra as a blind old farmer, two ordinary people fighting for survival in two extreme weather conditions, not of their making. The film also stars Tillotama Shome (Death In The Gunj, Hindi Medium) and Bhupesh Singh (Hum Tum, Masaan) in supporting roles.

Manish Mundra, the founder of Drishyam Films and producer of Kadvi Hawa, says “We are thrilled to have the global head of United Nations (Environment) launching such an important journey for us. I hope this film will change the way people look at climate change. After picking up a Special Mention at the National Film Awards earlier this year, we are now looking forward to bringing Kadvi Hawa to all our Indian audiences.”

The director of Kadvi Hawa, Nila Madhab Panda is elated with the goodwill the film is already generating among audiences and policymakers alike. “This is my little way of thinking about our Mother Earth! We all have a responsibility towards this planet. Let us spread the message of the sense of urgency that climate change is real, even though some leaders of the free world think it is a hoax. We are extremely grateful to Erik Solheim and his team at the UN, I hope with their support, we will be able to bring a change in the mindsets of people. Kadvi Hawa is the most special film of my life, and I can’t wait to bring it to our audiences come November.”

Akshay Kumar Parija, producer of the film says “Kadvi Hawa is coming at an appropriate time when United Nations framework conventions for climatic change is going through a sensitive phase. Director Nila Madhab Panda is conveying an explosive message to the world to create serious awareness and protect the world from dangerous consequences that could happen due to climate change in the field of agriculture and human health”.