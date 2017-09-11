Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati To Release In February 2018?

Padmavati has been making headlines since the beginning of its inception, whether it be the stellar cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor or the movie being a victim of delays.

The magnum opus which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has Deepika as the titular character Rani Padmini, Shahid will be seen as her husband Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer will be essaying the main antagonist Alauddin Khilji.

From vandalism to release date, Padmavati has been in news for a long time. Several reports suggested that the director is trying his level best to wrap up his movie before November as it is scheduled for release that month.

Now, according to a report in DNA, the movie might release in February 2018. A source told the daily, Says a source, “SLB had an October 20 deadline, which is impossible to meet now. The workers’ strike took away a few important days. Meanwhile, two of the principal actors — Deepika and Shahid — also had free dates, so they took off on vacations. A lot of the shoot is still left. The major chunk may have been shot, but some big action sequences are still left. Ranveer’s portions as the young Alauddin Khilji, too, remain to be shot.”

Padmavati has now vacated the November 17 release date slot. Says a source, “The makers are planning to release it in February 2018. Apart from Anushka Sharma’s Pari (February 9, 2018), no other big film is slotted for February.”

Trending :

Padmavati has been getting delayed because of every wrong reason, from Bhansali being attacked by religious groups to the set in Kolhapur catching fire, the upcoming movie has seen major setbacks. The workers strike added to the woes of the film makers. Despite this, the director is focusing all his energies on the ambitious project.

We hope the film gets a release date since fans are eagerly waiting to see Bhansali’s masterpiece.