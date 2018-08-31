Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Shift His Focus From Ranveer Singh, To Rope In This Star In His Next?

Bollywood’s ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Padmaavat, is now planning to make another film now. But this time he is planning to make the film with another actor and not his favourite Ranveer Singh.

If reports are to be believed, actor Tiger Shroff has been approached by the famous director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next work.

According to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to rope in Tiger Shroff for his next project and what makes this collaboration exciting is that it is reportedly based on an upcoming Amish Tripathi book.

“Contrary to speculation, the book in question is not The Immortals of Meluha but along similar lines. It is yet to be released and could hit the bookstores around the same time as the film’s arrival if everything falls into place. SLB and Tiger have had several meetings on the subject and both are keen to join hands with Amish on what will undoubtedly be one of the most-talked about projects in recent times. Tiger is yet to give the nod given his packed schedule, but is trying to work out the dates as he doesn’t want to lose out on the opportunity of working with one of his favourite directors,” shared the source.

The source further adds that, “The upcoming book is a mix of adventure, fantasy and mythology, right up SLB’s ally, given his success with epic extravaganzas like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. For Tiger, it would be a new genre to experiment with a perfectionist filmmaker and a chance to flex his muscles. As for Amish, he couldn’t have asked for a better launch date. Remains to be seen if this one gets booked for the screen.”

It will be exciting to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Tiger Shroff working together on a project. Although, it’s yet to be seen if the actor will be able to make out time amidst his choc-o-bloc schedule.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s upcoming movie, Student Of The Year 2, is slated to release on May 10th, 2019 and also stars debutante Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria. The movie is a sequel to 2012 film, Student Of The Year.