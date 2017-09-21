Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says, “I’m Happy To Bring The Story Of Padmavati”

The first look of Padmavati was released today and boy has it already taken the internet by storm! Deepika Padukone who is an absolute epitome of beauty and elegance represents the Goddess Rani Padmavati in the first look.

The film-maker believed it was best to bring forth his vision on this auspicious day of Devi Sthapna, in other words, the first day of Navratri.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Bhansali said, “I’m happy to bring the story of Padmavati‘ to the screen. It was a fitting date for us to launch the first look of the film and celebrate this auspicious occasion.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been known for his larger than life take to films spelling magic with the costume choices and the magnificence of the set. Since Rani Padmavati was famed for her beauty, the film-maker did thorough research on her look.

A source said, “We did thorough research on Rani Padmini — from the kind of outfits she wore to her makeup. Women back then used natural ingredients to enhance their beauty. Bhansali was certain that he wanted to retain the authenticity. So, Deepika used very little makeup for her role. It would take her 30 minutes to get ready.”

Despite being the queen of Mewar, Padmini’s outfits have been influenced by Sinhalese style. “Since Padmini originally belonged to Sri Lanka, her outfits have a strong Sinhalese touch, although they are regal Rajputani attire.”

We can’t wait to watch this mega-spectacle come to life on the 1st of December!

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions presents Padmavati with direction and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will release in cinemas on 1st December 2017.