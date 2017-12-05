Sanjay Leela Bhansali Responds To The Padmavati Controversy; Will Not Meet Any Chief Minister

Recently, Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid a visit to parliament and was questioned for over two hours by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT as he appeared before it in Parliament House with Prasoon Joshi, who heads The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Padmavati, a movie which has never got out of the trouble’s limelight since the day one of its shoot, was banned by the Chief Ministers of multiple states across the country.

Six states, including Rajasthan, have announced that they will not release the film, the Supreme Court took exception to people holding official positions making prejudicial comments about the movie, saying these breached the principle of rule of law.

Post Bhansali’s meeting at Parliament, there was a news in a daily tabloid that how he is trying to set up reconciliatory meetings with Chief Ministers of the states who have banned the movie.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, a source has spoken about the false report by saying “This is clearly a brainwave of a bored journalist looking for some excitement in his work. There is no plan whatsoever to meet Chief Ministers or to make potentially reconciliatory gestures with any other group or individual at the moment.”

Their source also added, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali went to Delhi to meet the Parliamentary Committee for an amicable discussion. That was done out of respect for the Parliament. Apart from that the director has no intentions of meeting anyone to convince them to release his films.”

The makers still have not finalised a confirmed release date yet but still, the talks with the CBFC are on. There’s no other option for us apart from waiting for the officials to speak up about the issue.

A report published on Bollywood Hungama also had a quote from Sanjay Leela Bhansali which said, “Just because I am not speaking, please do not presume you can get away with anything.”