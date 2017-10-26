Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Release Padmavati In 3D?

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is all set for a nationwide release on the 1st December 2017. However, as the trailer of the visual extravaganza broke the internet, audiences can hardly wait for the film to hit theatre screens across the country.

Looks like the makers of the magnum opus are all set to release the movie in 3D. Padmavati tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It will release on 1st December 2017.

Padmavati is set to be on of the biggest film of the year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to release his upcoming magnum opus Padmavati in 3D as apparently suggested by Hollywood’s Paramount Pictures. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in leading roles, the trailer has received a huge positive response. If the reports turn out to be true, Padmavati will SLB’s first movie in 3D.

According to a report in Mid-day, “The executives were excited after watching the trailer. They told producers Viacom 18 that the film must be seen in 3D for viewers to enjoy the filmmaker’s vision. Bhansali was on board too.” the source revealed.

He further added, “They told producers Viacom 18 that the film must be seen in 3D for viewers to enjoy the filmmaker’s vision. Bhansali was on board too. In Padmavati, the audiences will experience the battles fought in 3D.”

The report also stated that Bhansali’s movie is made on an approximate budget of 170 crores, which means this decision will make the film a bigger draw and increase its prospects at the box office.

Trending :

He also told the daily that the unit will announce the news with an extensive marketing campaign on October 30, “Until then, everything is being kept under wraps. Given that time is a constraint, ahead of the film’s December 1 release, a team of Hollywood technicians is working on making it suitable for a 3D outing, as the patchwork continues in Mumbai, simultaneously.”

While Bhansali’s movies are known for their grandeur, Padmavati will be the first to enjoy a 3D release, along with a 2D screening. Paramount will release the film in 100 countries. It will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telegu to appeal to a pan-India audience.