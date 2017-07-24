One of the most awaited films of 2017, Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh is all set for its release on September 22nd. The teaser poster of the film which was unveiled today has caught the attention of fans & critics alike.

The teaser poster has just a part of Sanjay Dutt’s side profile with a blood soaked lip.Director Omung Kumar says, “This poster is just a teaser for the audiences. Just wait and watch.”

Take a look at the intriguing teaser poster here:

Producer Bhushan Kumar added,“I’m thrilled to release the poster of our film. Sanjay has left no stone unturned. Whatever the circumstances were, there is no stopping for his dedication towards his craft. We are positive the audience will see Sanjay as never seen before.”

Producer Sandeep Singh said, “Baba’s fans have been waiting for a very long time and I think they are not going to be disappointed. This poster is just the first tiny step towards unveiling Bhoomi.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.

What do you think about the poster?

We can’t wait to watch the teaser of the film!