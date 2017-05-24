Sanjay Dutt has always amazed his fans with his choice of roles in the films. Well, this time also Sanju Baba has chosen the perfect role for himself. The actor will be playing a role of a gangster in the third installment of “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster” titled “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3“.

The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Raju Chadha (Wave Group).

The actor recently got a new look for the film, and it seemed that he was too excited to share it with his fans.

So, the actor shared his new look on his Instagram account. Obviously, fans just couldn’t stop gushing about his new avatar. After seeing the new look the fans were reminded of his all fabulous negative roles.

Let’s take a glance at all the negative roles played by Sanjay Dutt in the past:

1. KANCHA CHEENA – AGNEEPATH

Sanjay Dutt’s role as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath is by far the most terrifying role ever. Everything about Kancha Cheena was horrifying and scary to think about. His physique, the ear piercing, the big tattoos and not to forget the wicked smile he carried throughout became the highlight of the film.

The signature dialogue of his character, “Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahe jaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthishali, sarva shaktimaan” left a deep imprint in the minds of the audience.

2. BALLU – KHALNAAYAK

Sanju Baba pulled off the anti-hero look like a boss! The actor did complete justice to his character Ballu which carried indecipherable sadness in his eyes throughout the film. This character is truly unforgettable!

3. RAGHU – VAASTAV

This character of Sanjay Dutt is very difficult to forget as his getup as Raghu was indeed bold and fierce. The character always had sleek back hair, pathani suits and the pachas tola gold chains on. We wonder could anyone else carry this character with the right attitude and arrogance like Dutt.

4. BALLI – JUNG

“Balli waadon ka pakka jo kehta hai wo karta” this dialogue of the character Balli very much made him a noble character by the end of the film. It seemed that Sanjay really got into the skin of the character and gave hell to other characters.

5. BILLA – MUSAFIR

The film might have tanked at the Box-Office but Dutt’s negative role Billa gained lot of popularity among the audience. The film is always remembered for its songs and Sanjay Dutt’s outstanding acting.