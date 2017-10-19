It’s Diwali! and Bollywood celebs are busy with their lavish Diwali parties. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata are Bollywood’s latest star couple to host a grand Diwali bash for friends and what a party it was!

The festival of lights and happiness has arrived and our B-Town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. The stars can be seen busy either hosting a Diwali bash or attending one.

Right from his Lage Rao Munnabhai co-star Vidya Balan with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapoor to Salman Khan along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

The Dutts had an impressive line-up of guests comprising Bollywood’s biggest Khans. Salman and Aamir turned up for the party while Shah Rukh Khan was missed. Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan and Sonali Bendre sent the paparazzi into a tizzy as they checked in.

Mr. and Mrs. Dutt also posed with their kids for a lovely family portrait. In spite of being a busy host, Maanayata looked gorgeous in golden saree. Jacqueline Fernandez added all colors possible to one outfit. Jacky wore a saree with colors like bright yellow, dark red and electric purple.

Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were also spotted at the bash. The Dutts, who are known to be great hosts, who stepped out to meet and greet the paparazzi with Diwali wishes. The Dutt twins – Shahraan and Iqra – were the little superstars of the party.

With so many Diwali parties being organised over the past week, a clash was destined to happen. Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali party has clashed with one organized by Shabana Azmi and so many celebs rushing from one party to another.