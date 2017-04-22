Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ to release on September 22nd

One of 2017’s most anticipated movies, Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi‘ that marks the return of Sanjay Dutt will now release on September 22. The new release date was confirmed by producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 4.

Sanjay Dutt along with the cast & crew of ‘Bhoomi’ are currently shooting for the climax portions in Mumbai as part of the second & final schedule of the film after completing the first schedule in Agra and Chambal.

Director Omung Kumar says, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on the 22nd of September this year. Sanjay & our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film.”

Talking about the film, Producer Sandeep Singh asserts, “Sanjay insisted that he did not want his comeback film to clash with anyone else. He believes that given the kind of hard work that goes into making a film, it can’t boil down to unhealthy competition at the box office.”

‘Bhoomi’ is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Bhoomi and Sidhant Gupta Neeraj.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22, 2017.

‘Bhoomi’ is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar‘ was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film ‘Bhoomi’. However, the makers of ‘Secret Superstar’ have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.