Recently there was news all over that Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which till now was addressed as Dutt will be titled as Sanju. But we guess here are some other options, from which makers could pick up.

Sanjay Dutt is fondly called as Sanju from his followers and there’s not any reason why makers shouldn’t use this title. But, the film is about Sanjay Dutt and we think the title should be as massy as it can get. Here are some options:

1. Musa

Dreadfully called as Musa, Sanjay Dutt’s character in Plan is still remembered for his macho image. People renamed their aliases as Musa after the film, such as the impact of Musa. He was again reborn as Musa in Luck.

2. Baba

If the makers really have considered Sanju, they surely would’ve gone through this one first. Sanju Baba or Baba, there’s the only one you’ll know who’s called with these aliases, Sanjay Dutt. Yes! There’s a 2002 movie with the same name but this is one which deserved to be called as Baba. His character name in Sanjay Gupta’s debut film was also called as Baba.

3. Main Hoon Khalnayak

When we can call Jordan Belfort’s biopic as The Wolf Of Wall Street why not Sanjay Dutt’s biopic as Main Hoon Khalnayak? This could be the massy one but wait until you read the next one.

4. Pacchas Tola

This one surely is the massiest suggestion in the list. Pacchas Tola is to Sanjay Dutt what Kitne Aadmi The was to Amjad Khan. This dialogue from Vaastav could easily be called his signature trademark. Yes,‌ the title sounds like a Hindi dubbed title of South Indian film but it’ll be a treat for the real Sanju Baba fans.

5. Dutt

Or we could stick to what the movie was been called till now. Since everyone created a habit of calling it Dutt, makers could stick to the same.

What has been your personal favourite or if you want to add some to this list, do let us know in the comments section below.